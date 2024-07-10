GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 433.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,510 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in RXO were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 106,833.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 2,235.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RXO by 2,008.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RXO by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RXO from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of RXO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.81. 99,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.50 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $104,784.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,593,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,955,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,128,060 shares of company stock worth $22,099,090. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

