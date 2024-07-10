GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 215,069 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AXT were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AXT during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. 96,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,189. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. AXT, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

