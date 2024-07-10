GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,431 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 492.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 3.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 974,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

AVD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Vanguard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVD traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 48,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,269. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.16 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 209,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven D. Macicek acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $76,585.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,496.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 209,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

