GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,680 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TASK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $2,362,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 37,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,291. TaskUs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.32.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $227.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

