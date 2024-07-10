GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,372 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hippo were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hippo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HIPO traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. 32,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,072. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.06). Hippo had a negative net margin of 93.69% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. The company had revenue of $85.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIPO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Hippo in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hippo in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hippo

In related news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $272,309.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 123,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

