GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,018 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.28. 637,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,017. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $134.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

