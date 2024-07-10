GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,699,000 after purchasing an additional 311,599 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 298,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 130,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,291. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $57.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

