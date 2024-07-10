GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 19,036 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,036 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,410 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $164,307,000. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in NetEase by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 789,499 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $59,354,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NetEase by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,066,000 after acquiring an additional 111,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.96. 421,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,280. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.00.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 30.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC reduced their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

