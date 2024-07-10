Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $274.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ASR. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
ASR opened at $303.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.80. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.09 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $5.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.
