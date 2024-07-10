Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Price Up 4%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.14 and last traded at $71.14. 9,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 52,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMAB. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 4.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 54.28%. The company had revenue of $189.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $2.5963 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is 76.88%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 332,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

