Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Up to $13.83

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.83, but opened at $14.20. Groupon shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 101,645 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRPN. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Groupon in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Groupon Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $564.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth about $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon by 2,630.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

