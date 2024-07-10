Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of GBX stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 92,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.
In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $234,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP William Glenn sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $300,846.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,654.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 4,480 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $234,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,376 shares of company stock worth $1,638,757. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.
