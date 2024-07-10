Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Trading Down 0.4%

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 12,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 18,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Great Elm Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 46.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Great Elm Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.97%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the third quarter worth $143,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

