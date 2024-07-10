Graham Prothero Buys 37 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Graham Prothero purchased 37 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 538 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £199.06 ($254.98).

Graham Prothero also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Graham Prothero bought 34 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.25) per share, with a total value of £192.44 ($246.50).

MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

LON:GLE opened at GBX 580 ($7.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 542.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 511.62. The company has a market cap of £338.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.61. MJ Gleeson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 614.60 ($7.87).

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.