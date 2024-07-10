Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Shares of GL stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.58. 218,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,666. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860 over the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Globe Life by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

