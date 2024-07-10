Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after buying an additional 175,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after acquiring an additional 87,482 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

