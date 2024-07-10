General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 3.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $32,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 11,947.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,484 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $163.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,667,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

