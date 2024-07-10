GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Increased to $196.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $172.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GEV. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.13. 609,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,327. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.89. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $185.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $41,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

