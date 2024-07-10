G999 (G999) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $319.45

G999 (G999) traded down 69.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, G999 has traded down 74.8% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $319.45 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00045583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000114 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

