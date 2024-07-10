Fulcrum Therapeutics’ (FULC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 241.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

FULC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,197. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,919,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,302,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 535,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 188,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 407,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

