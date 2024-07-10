Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Down 4.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Frontier Group traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.34. 352,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,033,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.63 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.51.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.
