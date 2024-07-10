Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Down 4.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Frontier Group traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.34. 352,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,033,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ULCC

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.63 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.51.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.