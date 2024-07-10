Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $150.00 at Bank of America

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.71.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.79. 424,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,559. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 684.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $136.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. Equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 41.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 37.6% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 199.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65,868 shares in the last quarter.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

