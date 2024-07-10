Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $130.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth $214,405,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $40,327,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 915,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,457,000 after buying an additional 245,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 234,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Freshpet by 3,434.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 226,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 219,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRPT opened at $129.43 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $136.35. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average of $108.69.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

