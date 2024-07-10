Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 5.7%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 2,200,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,341,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.4% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 96,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $56,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

