Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

FTV opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Fortive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

