Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Kelly Rodriques Sells 85,000 Shares

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $118,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,009,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,913,275.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forge Global alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $92,300.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $38,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 33,762 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $61,109.22.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kelly Rodriques sold 35,746 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $67,202.48.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Kelly Rodriques sold 20,803 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $38,277.52.

Forge Global Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FRGE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. 273,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.39. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.88 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 119.12% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on Forge Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Forge Global by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Forge Global by 29.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.