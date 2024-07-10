Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Reduced by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 508,323 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.1 %

F traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. 8,252,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,408,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.