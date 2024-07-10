Footasylum (LON:FOOT) Stock Price Down 26.6%

Footasylum PLC (LON:FOOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 26.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.50 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.04). Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 609,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.42).

Footasylum Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £88.60 million and a PE ratio of -21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.50.

Footasylum Company Profile

Footasylum plc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells fashion streetwear and sportswear for men, women, and kids under approximately 300 brands, such as Nike, Adidas, Prè London, Society Sport, and Gym King; and owns brands comprising Kings Will Dream, Condemned Nation, Alessandro Zavetti, and Zavetti Sport, as well as retail brands, including Footasylum, Drome, and SEVEN.

