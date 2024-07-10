Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading Down 2.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $58.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Five9 traded as low as $40.61 and last traded at $40.74. 39,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,299,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

Get Five9 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Five9

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Institutional Trading of Five9

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,541 shares of company stock worth $2,024,537. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 530.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Kopp LeRoy C acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $14,751,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.