Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading Down 2.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $58.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Five9 traded as low as $40.61 and last traded at $40.74. 39,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,299,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.
FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 530.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Kopp LeRoy C acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $14,751,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Five9 Trading Down 4.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
