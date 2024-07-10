FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,530. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

