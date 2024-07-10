First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 558,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,129. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

