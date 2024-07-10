First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$23.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.21% from the company’s current price.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.46.

TSE FM opened at C$17.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.06. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. Equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

