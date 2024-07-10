First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

First Foundation Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in First Foundation by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in First Foundation by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Foundation by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $291.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently -1.09%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

