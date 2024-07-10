First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) versus Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Head to Head Contrast

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Community Capital Bancshares alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and First Commonwealth Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Commonwealth Financial $626.61 million 2.30 $157.06 million $1.61 8.75

Profitability

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A First Commonwealth Financial 24.96% 12.89% 1.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Community Capital Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Community Capital Bancshares and First Commonwealth Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Commonwealth Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.33%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Community Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. In addition, it offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.