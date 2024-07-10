Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading 1% Higher

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.39. 52,381,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 111,207,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $176.94 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

