Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 29,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 111,641 shares.The stock last traded at $5.25 and had previously closed at $5.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Evotec in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

