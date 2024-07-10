Everdome (DOME) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.37 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Everdome has a market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $619,434.65 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Everdome has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,708,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

