Evercore ISI Increases Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $45.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VNOM. Truist Financial raised their price target on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.74. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Viper Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 52,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at $576,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its stake in Viper Energy by 137.8% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 444,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after buying an additional 257,491 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at $290,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.