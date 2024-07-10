EthereumFair (ETF) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.07 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, EthereumFair has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EthereumFair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. EthereumFair has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $294,178.51 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EthereumFair Coin Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 coins. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official website is dischain.xyz.

EthereumFair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DisChain (DIS) is a cryptocurrency . DisChain has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DisChain is 0.01717591 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $298,005.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dischain.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

