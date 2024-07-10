Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 60.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 449,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 679,020 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,300,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,367. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $137.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESPR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

