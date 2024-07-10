Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $69.68 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Ergo has a market cap of $69.68 million and approximately $550,347.01 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,856.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.96 or 0.00582385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00115373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00036265 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00266670 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00039034 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00065026 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,307,508 coins and its circulating supply is 76,308,972 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

