Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $44.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $40.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $361,276.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $361,276.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,646,571. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,815,000 after acquiring an additional 446,752 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Equitable by 3.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,804,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,766,000 after purchasing an additional 637,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,161.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,692,000 after buying an additional 7,227,568 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,232,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

