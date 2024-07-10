EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives C$104.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$104.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQB. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on EQB from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on EQB from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

EQB stock opened at C$94.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. EQB has a one year low of C$66.41 and a one year high of C$97.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$87.91.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C($0.04). EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of C$316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that EQB will post 11.5759669 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

