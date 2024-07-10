Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0.1%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.04 and last traded at $29.15. 512,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,383,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 187,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 29,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

