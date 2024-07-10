Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 0.3%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 1,448,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,334,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENVX. B. Riley raised shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Enovix Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,290,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

