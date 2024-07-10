Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 2,052,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,716,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

