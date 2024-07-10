ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.01 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. ELIS has a market cap of $8.01 million and $381.96 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04005863 USD and is down -8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $109,981.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

