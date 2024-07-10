Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $102,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $7.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $940.25. 1,430,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,922. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $945.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $838.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $757.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $893.62 billion, a PE ratio of 138.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total transaction of $85,978,273.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,153,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,249,376,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total transaction of $85,978,273.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,153,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,249,376,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,004,704 shares of company stock valued at $869,479,116 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

