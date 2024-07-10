Electroneum (ETN) Tops One Day Volume of $900,339.37

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $41.71 million and $900,339.37 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001360 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,976,048,155 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

