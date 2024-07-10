Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.05.
Several brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Elastic Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of ESTC stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Elastic has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.13 and a beta of 0.98.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
